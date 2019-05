خواجہ سراؤں پر مبنی پاکستانی فلم کی کانز میں اسکریننگ

View this post on Instagram

Rani has been selected by the London Film Academy to be part of a special showcase of films, at the Short Film Corner of the Cannes Film Festival! The Short Film Corner runs from May 20th till May 25th, at the 72nd Festival De Cannes. #RaniShortFilm #FestivalDeCannes #CourtMetrage #ShortFilmCorner #LondonFilmAcademy #RaniGoesToCannes