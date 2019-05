زید علی اندرون سندھ کیوں گئے؟

View this post on Instagram

We came to Pakistan on a mission this Ramzan. A mission that was to help out the ones in need. Throughout my life, I always looked for an opportunity to make a change in our society, but never got the chance to do so. This was my chance to give to the ones that deserve it the most. Knowing that this opportunity was in Pakistan, my homeland, it only made me so much happier. The amount of love these people showered me with, made me forget about all the problems I had in my life. The less these people have, the more grateful they are. I have been told that there isn’t any greater happiness than helping others, and today I truly believe in that. I saw this through the smile of each and every person which was priceless for me. In life, we must always say shukar allhamdulilah for what we have. Thank you to @muslimhandscanada for this opportunity.