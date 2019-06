دپیکا کس فلم میں رنویر کی بیگم بنیں گی؟

View this post on Instagram

It's Confirmed! Deepika has Joined the cast of Ranveer's '83 and will be seen playing a special role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the @kabirkhankk directorial. Official announcement soon! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone | #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #KapilDev #RomiBhatia