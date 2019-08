دانیال ظفر کی میوزک ویڈیو ریلیز

View this post on Instagram

What!? 1 MILLION IN 1 DAY!? Holy shit you guys!! I’m speechless!! Thank you thank you THANK YOU for the immense love and support! I don’t have words! This is the first time such an experimental original Pakistani song released through a Pakistani record label @highonmusicrecords has hit a million views in just a day WITHOUT any corporate structure involved! This is the power of original music! @haniaheheofficial @abdullahharisfilms #EkAurEk3 #Haterswhereyouat #icanthearyou #gimmemore