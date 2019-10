کتابوں سے دوستی بہت پرانی ہے : مہوش حیات

View this post on Instagram

Pleasure to be at the launch of the Ministry of Human Rights’ new initiatives for the girl child and share the panel with some really inspirational and distinguished women like Hon Minster Shireen Mazari, Ms Rabiya Javeri Agha, Secretary Ministry Human Rights, Ms Samar Minallah Khan, Anthropologist and HE EU Ambassador, Androulla Kaminara. I was really impressed to see how the project is using innovative ways like truck art to get the message out. There is so much that needs to be done and I really am looking forward to being very proactive and doing a lot more for this cause in my role as goodwill ambassador. #MehwishHayat #Goodwillbassador #internationaldayofthegirlchild #MinistryofHumanrights Wearing this beautiful outfit by my Fav designer the one and only @rizwanbeyg ️ #RizwanBeyg