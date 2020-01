عمران عباس کی پسندیدہ اداکارہ کون؟

View this post on Instagram

Be it TUM KON PIYA, MUHABBAT TUM SE NAFRAT HAI, KOI CHAND RAKH or THORA SA HAQ, you are my most favourite costar @ayezakhan.ak !! One more project wrapping up with lots of laughters , giggles and pranks and I have the same words for you , yes you really are one the most refined actress, blessed with immense talent and grace. May Allah bless you more and more and more.