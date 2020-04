یشما گِل نے کورونا پر ریپ سانگ تیار کرلیا

View this post on Instagram

As the world tries to make efforts in battling Covid-19, staying in isolation I also tried to do the best I could by making this video to help me voice out my feelings and feel productive about my life at the same time. During these testing times, my appeal to everyone is to stay positive, indoors and safe. I am humbled to have the opportunity of sharing this message by using my privileged platform in this time of isolation and reflection. #Yashmagill #Covid19 #coronavirus #life PS : this is not intended to be a music video but merely a public service message :)