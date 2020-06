واجد خان چلے گئے اور باتیں ادھوری رہ گئیں، عدنان صدیقی

View this post on Instagram

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un . . . The deepest loss of 2020 for me personally and for the years to come.... I lost my brother and very very dear friend Wajid. Wajid my brother not done.... there were many more conversations left bhai. Gone too soon, am shattered beyond repair. The most fondest memories of Mumbai I have are with Sajid and Wajid. They came to meet me and took me out for sehri. Not only that, invited me to their place and I had nihari cooked by their mother. I came back to Pakistan and didn’t get a chance to visit them again but our bond became rock solid over the years. My weekends are not complete without chatting with both the brothers and they will be incomplete without you Wajid. Kyun Bhai?? Rest in peace my bhai... rest in peace and may Allah give Sajid and family strength... nothing I write will be enough today. I will forever remember you as ever smiling, singing songs on the phone bhai... why did you go away so soon..