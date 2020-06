ابھیشیک بچن نے جیا بچن کیساتھ پہلی فلم کونسی کی تھی؟

View this post on Instagram

#RoadTo20 Year- 2002 A year of many firsts!!! But the top would be getting to be part of a film with my mother. Desh, was a Bengali film she was acting in (directed by Raja Sen). I was in Kolkata for a function when she called me and asked me to visit her. She was shooting near Siliguri in West Bengal. I did. And ended up doing a small cameo as her on screen son. The other would be, being directed by one of my acting teachers, my guru... @anupampkher Om Jai Jagdish was Anupam uncle’s 1st film as a director. He helped me immensely in “opening up as an actor” and shedding my “awkwardness”. One of the best teachers I’ve ever had!