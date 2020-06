میں ارطغرل غازی کی محبت میں گرفتار ہوگئی ہوں، جویریہ سعود

View this post on Instagram

Fell in love with ERTUGRUL GHAZI This wonderful series touched my spirit and my soul. an excellent interpretation of the true Muslim spirit and portrays Muslim saints and followers with a more realistic feeling that could cut across religious lines and reach a western audience.. The story portrays a Muslim version of the events of the day which is not often found in western cultural history. Most excellent entertainment offering a wide range of pleasures for the viewer to partake in. History, adventure, love, intrigue, drama, costumes, suspense, betrayal, life, death, with very well captured living styles for back then from herding animals to making clothing and goods, weapons and their daily diet too.