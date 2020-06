اذان سمیع، نغمہ نگار شکیل سہیل کی یاد میں غمزدہ

View this post on Instagram

With a very very heavy heart I write this. 4 years ago I was introduced to Shakeel Sohail Sb. He was one of the most kind, humble, dependable and gracious people I’ve ever worked with....not to mention one of the most talented lyricists Pakistan has ever produced. He wrote pretty much anything that you may have heard of mine from Thaam Lo, Bekaraan, in dinon, Anjaana, doston, Ghalat Fehmi, Noori, Dhadak Bhadak, Bhulleya, Musafir and more. As well as writing many many many of the industries biggest hits of the past couple of decades with the best composers. It’ll take me a while to process your loss. He was one of the first calls id ever make whenever I composed anything and was like a backbone. My spine. Always there holding it all together. He had the biggest heart and unlike anyone I’ve known would tell me to write lyrics to some melodies and then would correct them and send them back. To teach me. It helped me in composing so much. I felt as though he was always there. Had my back. I’ll always miss you and Thank you so much for everything. Wherever you may be: “ Aisa hua tha Yaqeen, ke baadlon main milo ge thum bhi kaheen....Main bhi musafir hoon bulao tho main haazir hoon” Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May you rest with the greatest artists up there p.s this picture was taken when Shakeel Sb had come to Karachi to write Noori.