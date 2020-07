سری دیوی کے میرے لیے تعریفی الفاظ آج بھی مجھے یاد ہیں، عدنان صدیقی

View this post on Instagram

A movie that will always be very special to me- Mom. Woke up quite nostalgic just thinking about the times when I was shooting for the movie in India and Georgia. Only if I could pick up the phone today and speak to Sri ma'am. I remember there's a scene in the movie where I tell Sri ma'am that we will fight and get justice for our daughter. After we did the scene- Sri ma'am came to me and said, Adnan Ji we're very lucky to have you in this movie. Being a woman of few words, someone who's worked I had always admired and then getting to work with her on a project was anyway a big thing for me. Her words of appreciation definitely meant a lot and I will always cherish that moment. Every movie brings in a different experience but some get engraved in your heart forever- this was one such experience. Mom completed three years today but it seems like the time went by in a flash.