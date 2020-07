سجل نے ’موم‘ کی یاد تازہ کردی

View this post on Instagram

There are some experiences that, no matter how much time goes by, you can never forget. More often then not, people think that an actors life is easy, but not everyone thinks about the things we leave have behind when we commit to a character. We commit a portion of our lives to a project, and in the process put our own lives on pause. That can sometimes be the most difficult thing. For me, MOM was not a film, but a portion of my life I will never forget. Three years of #MOM ️