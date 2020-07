زینب شبیر کا اکاؤنٹ ہیک ہونے کے بعد بحال

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys! So past 3 days were actually so difficult for me, my family and my friends.. As you all know my account got hacked. I am sharing the screenshot of that scammed link and message that i received to aware you all. Plus swipe left to see that how cheap these hackers are. I am thankful to @iclpa @aqib522 for supporting me. And plus my friend @iabdullahasim I hope he won't be able to hack my account again. Prayers needed