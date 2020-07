حنا الطاف کی جانب سے مداحوں کیلئے’سپر ٹریٹ‘

View this post on Instagram

As I promised .. here is a super treat from my side to all of you people who’ve been showing us so much of love and support .. ️ This project is dedicated to you all. Aesay he pyar detay rahien ... Iskay bageir hum kuch nahi. @aaghaaliofficial @mariekhan_1 @7thskyentertainment @abdullah.kadwani @asadaqureshi