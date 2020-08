ماہرہ کا اپنے رقص کے استاد سے اظہار تشکر

View this post on Instagram

Meray ustaad, meray pyaaray Nigah Jee, Thank you for being such an important and joyful part of my journey. I love dancing with you in my room and I love being taught by you on set. Allah aap ko hamesha hasta muskurata rakhay aur humaray rishtay mein humesha pyaar aur izzat barqarar rahay. Ameen. Jaldi se bus aajaein.. Love you always, Aap ki, ماہرہ P.S I have been wanting to say this for a while - I hope that our award shows create categories for our technicians. It’s about time! I hope we get to see Choreographers, cinematographers , art directors, editors etc get recognition. Our films/dramas are nothing without them