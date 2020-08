زندگی ایک بار ملتی ہے، اسے بھرپور جئیں: مایا علی

View this post on Instagram

Last month was full of surprises and a lot happened. Life taught me hard lessons and I accepted all the challenges. I am very grateful to all the people who were there physically and who sent me a lot of duas. I am thankful to my friends and family who did their best to bring a smile on my face in painful times. They made sure that I fought back, and got rid of all the worries. “Zindagi aik baar milti hai, jeo bharpoor tareeqey se” Special thanks to all my fans for their beautiful wishes and messages. I’ll definitely come live soon. Love you all