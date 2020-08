بھیجو ابھی نندن، ادرک والی چائے پلائیں گے :منیب بٹ

View this post on Instagram

These hindutva sanghi extremism is the biggest problem of India ! Muslims of india should take a strong stand against these Modi bhakts, apni nakaami ko chupaney aur awaam me maqbool rrhney ka cheap tareeqa musalmano k khilaaf bolo Pakistan ko bura bolo aur Wah Wah karwao Godi media se, educated and secular indians humey apsey humdardi h ! Shame on her for passing such derogatory remarks against Muslims and Pakistan Aur zyada masla hai tu iss bar Adrak wali chaye pilayeingey Elaichi daal k bhejo Abhinandan Pakistan Zindabad Pak Army Paindabad !