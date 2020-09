مایا علی بھی موٹروے واقعے پر برہم

View this post on Instagram

Yet again, here we are, why is it that we have to protest against all these horrific incidents? Why are we not safe? Why do we, as women need to be scared, to have to protect ourselves? Why has there been no law imposed? These cases need to be thoroughly investigated so we can get to the root of this cause, so that we’re not here again, protesting for the exact same thing again? #nomoreexcuses #motorwayincident