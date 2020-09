ثانیہ مرزا نے اپنے بیٹے کو ’آرٹسٹ‘ قرار دیدیا

View this post on Instagram

The 'Terrible 2's' they say.. he's not even two yet and everything starts with a 'NO' it's amazing what a mind of their own these little humans have ,Izhaan loves drawing and dancing and has one hell of a imagination.. it's very important for us parents to encourage that and let them be independent in their thoughts and actions.right now he's like a 'tota' or parrot and repeats everything we say but I try to get him to know and understand what he's saying so he knows the emotion and meaning behind every word . But to be honest I learn more from him everyday compare to what he learns from me.. honesty and the unconditional love are on top of that list ️