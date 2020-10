ستارے بھی ذہنی صحت کے مسائل پر بول پڑے

View this post on Instagram

We need to start talking more openly about Mental health. It is ok, if you don’t feel ok. It is courageous to talk about what you’re feeling. It is even braver to ask for help. And to those who have not experienced it, please be sensitive about it. We need to raise awareness by conversing and listening. I am grateful to @thebritishasiantrust for taking this initiative 1 in 4 people will suffer from a mental health issue at least once in their lives and more than two-thirds will never seek support or treatment due to the stigma. This world mental health day, please join us in raising our voice and encouraging others to #MoveforMentalHealth . We can all play our part - Let’s invest in mental health, let’s start having those conversations, let’s remove the stigma and judgement, let’s speak up and most importantly let’s listen! Join @thebritishasiantrust and @taskeenpakistan in their mental health awareness campaign. Visit www.pakmh.com to access services and support across Pakistan and visit www.britishasiantrust.org to get involved. #BritishAsianTrust #WorldMentalHealthDay2020 #MentalHealthForAll #MoveForMentalHealth