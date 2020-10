زید علی کی کار کے پیچھے کیا کہانی ہے؟

View this post on Instagram

I used to see pictures like this as a kid but never dreamed that Allah would bless me enough to make this a reality some day. A lot of people comment and say "you have it so easy" but forget the fact that I have been doing this for 10 years. I didn't just wake up one day and have all this handed to me. It's been a very long journey but Allah has blessed me way more than I could have ever imagined. I have also realized that there is no limit to dreaming, if your dreams don't scare you.. you need to dream BIGGER! And always have faith in Allah. : @zaxain