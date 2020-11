آئی پی ایل کے اختتام پر پریتی زنٹا کا جذباتی پیغام

View this post on Instagram

Time to say goodbye to the #IPL & Dubai. Not the season we hoped for but we will come back bigger, better & stronger So many thrills, heart attacks, highs, lows & memorable moments. It’s been a shorter run than what we hoped for but I wanna thank all the fans of @kxipofficial for standing by us & supporting us through thick n thin Thank you for being so awesome. You guys are the wind beneath our wings ️ #Goodbye #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Saddapunjab #ting ️