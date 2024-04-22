Israel’s military chief Major General Aharon Haliva resigns

The intelligence chief of the Defense forces of Israel, Major General Aharon Haliva, has resigned from his position.
According to CNBC, the military chief resigned due to failures linked to the Hamas terror attack carried out on October 7, 2023.
In a resignation letter supplied by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Haliva wrote, “On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Hamas carried out a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel, whose consequences are severe and painful. The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task assigned to it.”
He furthered, “At the beginning of the war, I expressed to you my desire to accept responsibility and finish my duties. After more than six months, and at the same time as the investigations begin, I would like to resign from my position.”
Moreover, he is the first senior official to step down over the incident.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not accepted fault for the attack, despite survey results that indicate that the majority of Israelis believe he should not accept the responsibility.