Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's first look in 'Singham Again'

  • by Web Desk
  • April 22, 2024
Ranveer Singh shares new poster of 'Singham Again' showcasing Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh praised his wife Deepika Padukone, for the portrayal of Shakti Shetty in the film Singham Again.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, April 22, Ranveer shared a new poster of his wife's upcoming movie Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

The Padmaavat actor lovingly referred to his wife as "Sherni," accompanied by a lioness emoji.

He also added the title track of Singham in the background to enhance the reaction's intensity.

In the picture , Deepika could be seen wearing a cop uniform while striking the signature ‘Singham’ pose.

Additionally, the Fighter actress herself shared the post with the caption, "#LadySingham."


On April 19, the filmmaker Rohit Shetty pleasantly surprised fans by unveiling the latest glimpse of Deepika from the film.

For the unversed, Ranveer will be reprising his role as Simmba in the movie.

Singham Again is the third installment of director Rohit Shetty's police-centric cinematic universe.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

Furthermore, the film also features Arjun Kapoor in an antagonistic role.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.

