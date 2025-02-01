Entertainment

Selena Gomez slammed by White House after crying video over deportation

USA's President Donald Trump's management takes direct aim at Selena Gomez's crying video over deportation

Donald Trump and his administration have given a befitting response to Selena Gomez over her crying video about deportation.

The White House turned to its official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 1st, to share the emotional message of three women whose children were reportedly killed by unidentified people.

Trump's management published the response after Selena's recent crying video, which she posted on January 31, Friday, in which she can be seen crying over the crackdown on the deportations of unidentified immigrants.

Now, the White House shared the video of three mothers who lost their children in the past years to illegal immigrants. 

In the viral clip, the mother was seen criticising the actress as she spoke in support of the undocumented immigrants. 

The clip featured three moms, including Alexis Nungaray, who lost her 12-year-old daughter in June 2024, Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter was brutally murdered in Maryland in 2022, and Patty Morin’s daughter was killed in 2023. 

Nungaray said in the video, "Seeing that video, it’s hard to believe that it’s genuine and real because she’s an actress." 

Another mother, Nobles, stated that she is happy about Trump’s winning and that she is satisfied with his decision to remove illegal immigrants from the country. 

As of now, Selena has not commented on the matter yet. 

