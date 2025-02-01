Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles

Kanye West caused a commotion on the streets of Los Angeles when he brought traffic to a halt in his sleek, all-chrome Mercedes-Maybach.
On Friday, the 47-year-old rapper was pictured driving around the city in the shimmering silver luxury car as he was headed towards he home of fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who is currently on trial for two felony counts of assault with a firearm, as per TMZ.
In the photos, West’s bodyguards could be seen stopping their SUVs to block the road, preventing other drivers from passing for over a minute, while the rapper drove by unimpeded.
The unnecessary traffic jam left drivers frustrated, with some reportedly upset and confused by the sudden blockade.
Kanye appeared to spend much of the evening at A$AP Rocky's home.
Prior to visiting Rocky, West was spotted driving around LA with his manager, John Monopoly, and even stopped by a studio in West Hollywood, sparking rumors of new music in the works.
Kanye West day in LA comes just after he and his wife Bianca Censori arrived in the US after an extended stay in Japan.