Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter

The 67th Grammy Awards just got a whole lot more exciting!
Cardi B, Will Smith, SZA, Gloria Estafan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, and Victoria Monét have all been announced as presenters at this year's ceremony, joining the previously announced Taylor Swift.
Swift has been confirmed as a presenter at the show by the Recording Academy last night.
The Lover singer, who is nominated in six categories this year for her eleventh album The Tortured Poets Department, has not presented at a major awards show in years.
“Are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs. Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBStv and @ParamountPlus,” the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs announced on their official Instagram account on Thursday.
The first wave of performers confirmed for the 67th show include Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira.
Moreover, they will be accompanied by Cynthia Erivo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lainey Wilson, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Brittany Howard, Jacob Collier, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow and Stevie Wonder.
The 2025 GRAMMYs will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.