Entertainment

Jennifer Garner's closeness with ex Ben Affleck affects John Miller: Report

Jennifer Garner has began dating boyfriend, John Miller, in 2018, shortly after her divorce with Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Jennifer Garners beau suffers fresh blow as she grows bond with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner's beau suffers fresh blow as she grows bond with Ben Affleck 

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, is seemingly not happy with his girlfriend's growing bond with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

An insider has recently disclosed to Page Six that the 47-year-old American businessman is feeling 'cornered' by his lady love and the Air director.

The tipster stated that Miller's insecurities have increased when Garner and Affleck spent all the holidays, Christmas and Thanksgiving, together.

The source added, "Miller knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship."

"Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving, John feels like a third wheel," the insider said.

The source further revealed that Affleck and Garner, who parted ways in 2018, are communicating only for their three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Despite knowing the fact that the Alias actress is in contact with her former partner due to her children, Miller is feeling jealous and thinking it is more than just a friendship.

For those unaware, Miller and Garner began dating each other in 2018, soon after her divorce from the Batman actor.

However, Ben Affleck has also finalised his legal matters with his now estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez in January, 2025, after spending two years as a happy couple.

As of now, neither Jennifer Garner nor her boyfriend, John Miller, has publicly commented on these reports. 

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream
Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation
Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation
Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama
Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama
Selena Gomez slammed by White House after crying video over deportation
Selena Gomez slammed by White House after crying video over deportation
Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech