Jennifer Garner's closeness with ex Ben Affleck affects John Miller: Report

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, is seemingly not happy with his girlfriend's growing bond with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
An insider has recently disclosed to Page Six that the 47-year-old American businessman is feeling 'cornered' by his lady love and the Air director.
The tipster stated that Miller's insecurities have increased when Garner and Affleck spent all the holidays, Christmas and Thanksgiving, together.
The source added, "Miller knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship."
"Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving, John feels like a third wheel," the insider said.
The source further revealed that Affleck and Garner, who parted ways in 2018, are communicating only for their three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.
Despite knowing the fact that the Alias actress is in contact with her former partner due to her children, Miller is feeling jealous and thinking it is more than just a friendship.
For those unaware, Miller and Garner began dating each other in 2018, soon after her divorce from the Batman actor.
However, Ben Affleck has also finalised his legal matters with his now estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez in January, 2025, after spending two years as a happy couple.
As of now, neither Jennifer Garner nor her boyfriend, John Miller, has publicly commented on these reports.