Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement

Zayn Malik has postponed his LA show days after reunion with estranged 1D star at his concert.
The Dusk Till Dawn singer took to his Instagram stories on Friday to share a heartfelt apology with his fans for postponing his Los Angeles show at eleventh hour.
“LA, I'm beyond sorry I have to do this, but my voice is really struggling,” Malik wrote.
He continued, “I've done everything possible yesterday and today to recover it but it unfortunately isn't back yet. I'm hopeful with all the remedies and rest."
“I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies. I'm only human,” the former One Direction star added.
Malik’s heartbreaking announcement came after his estranged pal, Louis Tomlinson, attended his sold-out concert at the Shrine Exposition Hall.
"Tonight's kinda special. An old friend of mine is here for me tonight," he told the crowd on Wednesday.
Malik further added, "He's hidden somewhere here, I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight.”
The two former One Direction bandmates have strained relationship since Zayn Malik's departure from the group in 2015.