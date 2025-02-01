Entertainment

Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement

Zayn Malik issues heartfelt apology to fans days after reunion with estranged 1D star

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement

Zayn Malik has postponed his LA show days after reunion with estranged 1D star at his concert.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer took to his Instagram stories on Friday to share a heartfelt apology with his fans for postponing his Los Angeles show at eleventh hour.

“LA, I'm beyond sorry I have to do this, but my voice is really struggling,” Malik wrote.

He continued, “I've done everything possible yesterday and today to recover it but it unfortunately isn't back yet. I'm hopeful with all the remedies and rest."

“I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies. I'm only human,” the former One Direction star added.

Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement

Malik’s heartbreaking announcement came after his estranged pal, Louis Tomlinson, attended his sold-out concert at the Shrine Exposition Hall.

"Tonight's kinda special. An old friend of mine is here for me tonight," he told the crowd on Wednesday.

Malik further added, "He's hidden somewhere here, I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight.”

The two former One Direction bandmates have strained relationship since Zayn Malik's departure from the group in 2015.  

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Retinol vs niacinamide: Which one will give you perfect skin?

Retinol vs niacinamide: Which one will give you perfect skin?
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails

Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence following Prince Nikolaos’ engagement

Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence following Prince Nikolaos’ engagement

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gear up for vacation amid Justin Baldoni feud?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gear up for vacation amid Justin Baldoni feud?
Jessica Alba breaks cover after divorce announcement with Cash Warren
Jessica Alba breaks cover after divorce announcement with Cash Warren
Pete Davidson recalls tense encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'SNL' 9 years ago
Pete Davidson recalls tense encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'SNL' 9 years ago
Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian
Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian
Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner make sweet confession for singer
Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner make sweet confession for singer
Travis Scott, Post Malone, Don Toliver to headline Fanatics’ Super Bowl party?
Travis Scott, Post Malone, Don Toliver to headline Fanatics’ Super Bowl party?
Suki Waterhouse makes first appearance after Robert Pattinson wedding rumours
Suki Waterhouse makes first appearance after Robert Pattinson wedding rumours
Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce