Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday

Stormi's 7th birthday is just around the corner and Kylie Jenner is pulling out all the stops to make her big day even more special!
The reality star is known for celebrating Stormi's birthdays with lavish bash every year and she has continued the tradition this year as well.
Jenner took to her Instagram stories on Friday to give fans a peek into the adorable Hello Kitty themed "sleepover party" she's throwing for her little one.
The party decor is a Hello Kitty lover's dream come true, with pink and purple balloons, plushies, tote bags, blankets and backpacks among other themed party favors.
She also showed off an oversized number seven balloon, Sanrio World characters, and pink lanterns.
The mother-daughter duo also posed for a silly selfie, wearing Hello Kitty ears as Stormi gave her mother a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Jenner also gave glimpses into her matching tea party table, complete with gold chairs topped with more Sanrio-inspired plush cushions and floral arrangements across the table.
"Setting up for my princess Stormi's bday sleepover," the beauty mogul penned above a clip showing on-theme pajamas and slippers for the party's young invitees.
Kylie Jenner shares Stormi and her two-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
To note, Aire's third birthday is also just a day after Stormi's, on February 2nd.