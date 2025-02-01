Entertainment

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday

Kylie Jenner shares Stormi and her two-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025


Stormi's 7th birthday is just around the corner and Kylie Jenner is pulling out all the stops to make her big day even more special!

The reality star is known for celebrating Stormi's birthdays with lavish bash every year and she has continued the tradition this year as well.

Jenner took to her Instagram stories on Friday to give fans a peek into the adorable Hello Kitty themed "sleepover party" she's throwing for her little one.

The party decor is a Hello Kitty lover's dream come true, with pink and purple balloons, plushies, tote bags, blankets and backpacks among other themed party favors.

She also showed off an oversized number seven balloon, Sanrio World characters, and pink lanterns.

The mother-daughter duo also posed for a silly selfie, wearing Hello Kitty ears as Stormi gave her mother a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Jenner also gave glimpses into her matching tea party table, complete with gold chairs topped with more Sanrio-inspired plush cushions and floral arrangements across the table.

"Setting up for my princess Stormi's bday sleepover," the beauty mogul penned above a clip showing on-theme pajamas and slippers for the party's young invitees.

Kylie Jenner shares Stormi and her two-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. 

To note, Aire's third birthday is also just a day after Stormi's, on February 2nd.

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gear up for vacation amid Justin Baldoni feud?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gear up for vacation amid Justin Baldoni feud?
Jessica Alba breaks cover after divorce announcement with Cash Warren
Jessica Alba breaks cover after divorce announcement with Cash Warren
Pete Davidson recalls tense encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'SNL' 9 years ago
Pete Davidson recalls tense encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'SNL' 9 years ago
Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian
Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian
Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner make sweet confession for singer
Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner make sweet confession for singer