Trending

Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has jumped on the dating bandwagon again

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time? 

A piece of intriguing news about Aamir Khan’s love life has been floating around the internet.

While juggling his role as an actor, film producer and a supporting father he is cupid stuck for the third time with a mystery woman in his life, who reportedly hails from Bangalore.

Seemingly, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is dating again for the third time after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

An insider informed the publication, “I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well.”

“Since privacy must be respected, no personal details can be shared,” another source added.

To note, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 and the pair was blessed with two kids, a son Junaid, and a daughter Ira. But in December 2002 they filed for divorce.

A couple of years later in 2005 he married the filmmaker Kiran Rao and welcomed a son Azad Rao Khan in 2011. Sadly, in 2021 the pair announced their separation.

Despite being officially separated from his wives, the Total Dhamaal star shares a loving and respectful bond with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen on screens in Sitaare Zameen Par. 

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives