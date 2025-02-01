Aamir Khan finds love for the third time? 

A piece of intriguing news about Aamir Khan’s love life has been floating around the internet.
While juggling his role as an actor, film producer and a supporting father he is cupid stuck for the third time with a mystery woman in his life, who reportedly hails from Bangalore.
Seemingly, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is dating again for the third time after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.
An insider informed the publication, “I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well.”
“Since privacy must be respected, no personal details can be shared,” another source added.
To note, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 and the pair was blessed with two kids, a son Junaid, and a daughter Ira. But in December 2002 they filed for divorce.
A couple of years later in 2005 he married the filmmaker Kiran Rao and welcomed a son Azad Rao Khan in 2011. Sadly, in 2021 the pair announced their separation.
Despite being officially separated from his wives, the Total Dhamaal star shares a loving and respectful bond with them.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen on screens in Sitaare Zameen Par.