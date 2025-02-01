Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks 

Zoe Saldaña has spoken up on the controversy surrounding her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón.
As reported by People, the Avatar actress shared her disappointment during a London Q&A, when she was asked about the social media posts by the fellow actress.
Saldaña said, "I’m still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I’m sad."
The 46-year-old shared that she does not tolerate hate towards any group as she noted, "I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me."
Meanwhile, Gascón has also apologised for her past behaviour before deleting the tweets, in which she showcased Islamophobic behaviour, criticising George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.
The We Are the Nobles actress also deactivated her social media account on Friday.
Emilia Pérez followed a story of a lawyer, Rita played by Saldaña who helps Gascón’s character fake death and undergo transition surgery.
The movie gained recognition at the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, including the 52-year-old for lead performance, making her the first transgender actress in Academy Awards history.
Karla Sofía Gascón controversy is one of many the film is facing since its release as LGBT advocacy group GLAAD described it as "profoundly retrograde portrayal of a trans woman."