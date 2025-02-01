Entertainment

Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

'Emilia Pérez' hit with controversy after it made a splash at 2025 Oscar nominations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks 

Zoe Saldaña has spoken up on the controversy surrounding her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón.

As reported by People, the Avatar actress shared her disappointment during a London Q&A, when she was asked about the social media posts by the fellow actress.

Saldaña said, "I’m still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I’m sad."

The 46-year-old shared that she does not tolerate hate towards any group as she noted, "I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me."

Meanwhile, Gascón has also apologised for her past behaviour before deleting the tweets, in which she showcased Islamophobic behaviour, criticising George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

The We Are the Nobles actress also deactivated her social media account on Friday.

Emilia Pérez followed a story of a lawyer, Rita played by Saldaña who helps Gascón’s character fake death and undergo transition surgery.

The movie gained recognition at the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, including the 52-year-old for lead performance, making her the first transgender actress in Academy Awards history.

Karla Sofía Gascón controversy is one of many the film is facing since its release as LGBT advocacy group GLAAD described it as "profoundly retrograde portrayal of a trans woman."

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gear up for vacation amid Justin Baldoni feud?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gear up for vacation amid Justin Baldoni feud?
Jessica Alba breaks cover after divorce announcement with Cash Warren
Jessica Alba breaks cover after divorce announcement with Cash Warren
Pete Davidson recalls tense encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'SNL' 9 years ago
Pete Davidson recalls tense encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'SNL' 9 years ago
Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian
Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian
Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner make sweet confession for singer
Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner make sweet confession for singer