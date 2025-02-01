Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate

Lily Collins and her husband, film director Charlie McDowell, have welcomed a new addition to their family - a baby girl!
Taking to their Instagram account on Friday, January 31, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, Tove Jane McDowell, born via surrogate.
“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” they wrote in the joint post.
The caption further added, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”
Alongside a heartfelt message, the Emily in Paris star and her husband also shared an adorable photo of their little one.
In the photo, the baby could be seen snuggled up in a bassinet with a monogrammed blanket, with her name written in gold was draped over the cradle.
The couple were first linked in 2019 and got engaged in September 2020.
"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she wrote along with two photos from the proposal, featuring huge diamond ring, at the time.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell, the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell, finally tied the knot in September 2021.