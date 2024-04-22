Victoria Beckham’s cardboard birthday pose sparks controversy

Victoria Beckham embraced a particular pose for her 50th birth anniversary that has stirred a very confusing deal of conspiracy.
Although her birthday is on April 17, she had thrown a dazzling bash on Saturday night, welcoming family, friends, actors, and fellow fashion designers.
As the star posed with these people, even reuniting with the Spice Girls clan, she chose five photographs to float on her Instagram profile.
But the catch here was that Victoria had stood the exact same way in each one of these handpicked images, featuring her head tilted toward the right with one hand hidden behind the back.
Noting this, fans thought that maybe it’s not the celebrity herself, but a cardboard cut-out of hers used as a party prop.
Someone wrote, “Why does she look like she's edited into every photo? Exact same pose and all in each photo... I think they’ve superimposed the same shot of VB in every pic.”
“No it isn’t, you can see her right arm in every photo. The one that looks the most dubious is where her arm is behind her back,” another person replied, starting a debate.
Others who chimed in pointed out that Victoria is known for pulling repetitive and unsmiling poses.
She has practiced these to perfection, and has been criticized for the same in past.
Neither her nor beau David Beckham have confirmed whether this was a cardboard, but the answer is obvious now.