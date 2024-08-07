Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has once again proven that he is a supportive husband by joining wife Blake Lively at her movie premier.
On Tuesday, the Deadpool star was spotted at New York City's AMC Lincoln Square to attend the premiere of Blake’s new film, It Ends with Us.
She told People that having her husband’s “support at the premier was the “best” thing ever.
The Gossip Girl alum also reflected back on her character Lily Bloom, "This movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of human emotion and the people who love her and support her along the way.”
she says before noting that she is "so grateful" to feel those supportive sentiments at the premiere.
Many A-listers showed up to support Blake along her co-stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer, and Alex Neustaedter. The It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover also attended the premier.
Blake praised her husband, "I feel like he's my plus one. That's the energy I'm giving. He's here supporting me, and I'm very grateful for his support tonight."
It Ends with Us is set to release on August 9, 2024.