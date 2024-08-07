Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively

Blake Lively’s 'It Ends with Us' is set to release on August 9, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Ryan Reynolds attends It Ends with Us premiere to ‘support Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has once again proven that he is a supportive husband by joining wife Blake Lively at her movie premier.

On Tuesday, the Deadpool star was spotted at New York City's AMC Lincoln Square to attend the premiere of Blake’s new film, It Ends with Us.

She told People that having her husband’s “support at the premier was the “best” thing ever.


The Gossip Girl alum also reflected back on her character Lily Bloom, "This movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of human emotion and the people who love her and support her along the way.”

she says before noting that she is "so grateful" to feel those supportive sentiments at the premiere.

Many A-listers showed up to support Blake along her co-stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer, and Alex Neustaedter. The It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover also attended the premier.

Blake praised her husband, "I feel like he's my plus one. That's the energy I'm giving. He's here supporting me, and I'm very grateful for his support tonight."

It Ends with Us is set to release on August 9, 2024.

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Hollywood News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish