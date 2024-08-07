Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest

Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  August 07, 2024
Justin Timberlake was badly reeking of alcohol while being “unable to follow police instructions correctly” after he asked to pull over under suspicion back in June.

As informed previously, the singer plainly refused to take a breathalyzer test under intoxication, although his attorney later on denied any drunkenness suspicions.

According to new police documents exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, his car was halted by police officer Michael Arkinson, who saw him failing to stay in his lane and subsequently running over a stop sign.

It has been revealed through official paperwork that Justin Timberlake verbally turned down a test three time, then refused to sign the document which confirmed this decision.

He displayed various signs of intoxication, such as swaying from left to right, turning around incorrectly, and not being able to maintain balance.

Michael Arkinson’s report stated that the vocalist was alone in the car with “bloodshot eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage, inability to divide attention, unsteady foot…”

Justin Timberlake terribly failed three tests and went on to refuse the fourth one, which ultimately lead to his DWI arrest.

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively
Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak
Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement
Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish