Hollywood

George Clooney on romance fire with wife Amal Clooney in public

George Clooney, Amal Clooney carried away by hot love exchange

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
George Clooney, Amal Clooney carried away by hot love exchange
George Clooney, Amal Clooney carried away by hot love exchange

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney were seen grilling some fiery passion while taking the chill off at a recent Italian holiday.

As per Daily Mail, they had gone out to grab dinner at the famous Lake Como’s Villa d’Este restaurant on Thursday, August 8.

Photos hitting out exclusively from their private trip show the couple exchanging bits of affection with a lip-to-lip as they whispered into each other’s ears.

George Clooney on romance fire with wife Amal Clooney in public

The media portal has reported that George Clooney was lost in a mushy conversation with his significant other for as long as they remained seated in public.

One photograph taken by Backgird’s Cobra Team has captured Amal Clooney gently holding her lover’s hand as she leaned in to seemingly mumble words of love.

To spice the already blazing night out further, the British lawyer had slipped into a black backless dress.

Another picture even has her looking straight into the camera, meaning that she had figured out that their intimate moments were being recorded.

George Clooney owns a house in a village named Laglio, which is situated in the same country and is often frequented by him and Amal Clooney.

Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy

Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy
Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says

Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight

Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband

Hollywood News

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Kate Winslet to receive prestigious award at Zurich Film Festival before 'Lee' debut
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series