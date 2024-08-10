George Clooney on romance fire with wife Amal Clooney in public

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney were seen grilling some fiery passion while taking the chill off at a recent Italian holiday.
As per Daily Mail, they had gone out to grab dinner at the famous Lake Como’s Villa d’Este restaurant on Thursday, August 8.
Photos hitting out exclusively from their private trip show the couple exchanging bits of affection with a lip-to-lip as they whispered into each other’s ears.
The media portal has reported that George Clooney was lost in a mushy conversation with his significant other for as long as they remained seated in public.
One photograph taken by Backgird’s Cobra Team has captured Amal Clooney gently holding her lover’s hand as she leaned in to seemingly mumble words of love.
To spice the already blazing night out further, the British lawyer had slipped into a black backless dress.
Another picture even has her looking straight into the camera, meaning that she had figured out that their intimate moments were being recorded.
George Clooney owns a house in a village named Laglio, which is situated in the same country and is often frequented by him and Amal Clooney.