Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Kim Kardashian is seeking for a restraining order to be issued against an alleged stalker who has already targeted and terrorized another celebrity friend.

According to documents exclusively received by TMZ, the socialite wants protection from a man named Melvin Jeffery Conley.

Previously, Emma Roberts had a haunting brush-up with the same guy after he broke into her house, then called her from a landline placed inside.

The actor was luckily not at home when the intruder crashed inside, but he did management to terrorize her with his words!

Emma Roberts was allegedly told by Melvin Jeffery Conley that he wants to get in touch with Kim Kardashian and her children through any means.

Later on, she dialed her friend’s number and dumped the entire fiasco, which has mentioned in the model’s court filings.

Submitted documents also state that the harasser visited Kris Jenner’s residency on the same day that he had crashed into Emma Roberts’ property.

Melvin Jeffery Conley even spoke to the security guards, confessing that he mistakenly thought that Kim Kardashian lived there, and even went on to claim that he’s a famous NBA player.

His attempts continued through July 2024 with him eventually finding out her Malibu house, which has prompted the media personality to ask for a restraining order.

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively
Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement
Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth
Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish