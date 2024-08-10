Kanye West sorts out ‘feud’ with Bianca Censori’s sisters for ‘Vultures 2’

Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  August 10, 2024
Kanye West flipped his Vultures 2 release party into a family starter by bringing in his kids along with wife Bianca Censori’s sisters.

As per TMZ, he rolled up at the Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on Friday night with album collaborating buddy, Ty Dolla $ign.

Following up close were his spouse and her own siblings, Angelina Censori and Alyssia Censori.

A photo exclusively taken from the stage side shows Bianca Censori donned in a nude bodysuit, which offered more generous body coverage than Kanye West lets her allegedly do these days.

Two seats down was sissy Angelina Censori, who goes around modeling as well. For this occasion however, she had decked in a white skirt, matching with the rapper’s wife.

Pursuing a career in nursing, Alyssia Censori was sitting on her left!

It’s however not clear who the woman resting between Bianca Censori and her younger sister was, although fans have speculated that it might just be their mum, Alexandra Censori.

Many people were also shocked to see these siblings coming out to support Kanye West’s latest record.

This is because there have been ongoing rumors about them as well as their father wanting to confront the artist about the “highly revealing” clothes he makes his wife wear.

