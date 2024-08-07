Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth

Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, went out with their baby son Roman’s face fully uncovered for the first time ever in public.
It’s 14 months after the little one’s birth that he was spotted being carried away lovingly in his mumma’s arms on Tuesday, August 6.
According to Daily Mail, Roman bears a very striking resemblance to his famous papa, who earned recognition from starring in Godfather, Scarface, Heat, and other such productions.
Noor Alfallah was seen decked in a black vest top paired with joggers for her Los Angeles outing.
She had dressed Roman in white top complimenting well with a pair of blue shorts.
They previously appeared on the front cover of Vogue Arabia.
While the mummy-son duo completed this big face reveal moment by cozying up into each other, Al Pacino was however missing from the moment.
It’s said that he has had an on-off relationship with his lover, who he caught flames for right after she ended things with ex Mick Jagger.
Just last November, TMZ inquired Noor Alfallah if there’s going to be a wedlock between her and Al Pacino.
“I don’t think so… I’m not the marrying type,” she replied.