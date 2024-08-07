Hollywood

Al Pacino's girlfriend shows their son's face for first time since birth

  August 07, 2024
Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, went out with their baby son Roman’s face fully uncovered for the first time ever in public.

It’s 14 months after the little one’s birth that he was spotted being carried away lovingly in his mumma’s arms on Tuesday, August 6.

According to Daily Mail, Roman bears a very striking resemblance to his famous papa, who earned recognition from starring in Godfather, Scarface, Heat, and other such productions.

Noor Alfallah was seen decked in a black vest top paired with joggers for her Los Angeles outing.

She had dressed Roman in white top complimenting well with a pair of blue shorts.

They previously appeared on the front cover of Vogue Arabia.

While the mummy-son duo completed this big face reveal moment by cozying up into each other, Al Pacino was however missing from the moment.

It’s said that he has had an on-off relationship with his lover, who he caught flames for right after she ended things with ex Mick Jagger.

Just last November, TMZ inquired Noor Alfallah if there’s going to be a wedlock between her and Al Pacino.

“I don’t think so… I’m not the marrying type,” she replied.

Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively
Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak
Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement
Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish