Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin 'The Simple Life Reboot' filming in craziest way

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirmed ‘The Simple Life’ reunion in May 2024

  August 06, 2024
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirmed ‘The Simple Life’ reunion in May 2024
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirmed ‘The Simple Life’ reunion in May 2024

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie return to the set for The Simple Life Reboot!

The longtime besties, who are reuniting for their beloved show, were spotted filming for the much anticipated series at Sonic Drive-In in Duarte, California, on Monday, August 6.

Renowned as Silly and Billy on the reality show, the pair gave the fast-food chain’s uniform a touch of glamour.

The House of Wax actress accessorized her ‘fit with a custom diamante-encrusted handbag and mirrored glasses, which she flaunted with sparkling silver heels.

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way

On the other hand, the Cursed Friends star was wearing cream slingback heels that complimented her outfit.

In another shot, Richie was captured in a hilarious hot dog get-up, walking around the set as she held her BFF’s hand.

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way

It was reported in May by PEOPLE that the celebrity duo would be back on the screens with the reboot of their hit series that aired from 2003 to 2007.

Earlier in July, the actress posted a clip on her Instagram account and talked about the fun it was when she reunited with Richie for the show.

“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole, as some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life,” said Hilton in the video.

She further continued, “It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here.”

Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish
Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection making him recognizable
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson hit by burglars in broad daylight
Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise in ‘anguished tears’ over phone
Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘bloody’ makeup look from ‘The Bluff’ set
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' unveils first look
Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares