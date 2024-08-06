Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie return to the set for The Simple Life Reboot!
The longtime besties, who are reuniting for their beloved show, were spotted filming for the much anticipated series at Sonic Drive-In in Duarte, California, on Monday, August 6.
Renowned as Silly and Billy on the reality show, the pair gave the fast-food chain’s uniform a touch of glamour.
The House of Wax actress accessorized her ‘fit with a custom diamante-encrusted handbag and mirrored glasses, which she flaunted with sparkling silver heels.
On the other hand, the Cursed Friends star was wearing cream slingback heels that complimented her outfit.
In another shot, Richie was captured in a hilarious hot dog get-up, walking around the set as she held her BFF’s hand.
It was reported in May by PEOPLE that the celebrity duo would be back on the screens with the reboot of their hit series that aired from 2003 to 2007.
Earlier in July, the actress posted a clip on her Instagram account and talked about the fun it was when she reunited with Richie for the show.
“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole, as some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life,” said Hilton in the video.
She further continued, “It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here.”