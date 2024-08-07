Hollywood

Kate Winslet to receive prestigious award at Zurich Film Festival before 'Lee' debut

The 'Titanic' star expressed gratitude to the Zurich Film Festival for wonderful honour

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Kate Winslet is set to receive a prestigious honour at the Zurich Film Festival, where she will be celebrated for her illustrious career and contributions to cinema.

As per Variety she will accept the festival’s Golden Icon Award and present her latest film, Lee.

The Titanic star said, “Thank you to the Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful honor and for recognizing ‘Lee,’ a film that has truly been a labor of love for me, and of which I am immensely proud.”

She added, “I am so grateful to the Zurich Film Festival for creating this moment to celebrate our film and to everyone who has been a part of this epic journey. ‘Lee’ has been and remains, a pride and joy for me.”

In addition to co-producing the movie, Winslet plays war photojournalist Lee Miller. Attending the screening will be Miller's son Antony Penrose and co-producer Kate Solomon.

Miller gained notoriety as a World War II journalist for British Vogue, and her narrative is told in the film, which was directed by Ellen Kuras. As one of the most significant female war photographers of the 20th century, Winslet personifies the brave Lee in her quest to expose the Third Reich's secrets.

The Iris star is cast in the film along with Andy Samberg, Andrea Riseborough, Alexander Skarsgård, Josh O’Connor and Marion Cotillard.

