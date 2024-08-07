Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift has unsurprisingly left fellow musicians behind to earn the most number of nominations at MTV’s Video Music Awards.
As informed by Variety, she has been nominated for a pool of 10 categories in this year’s competition, giving a tough rivalry spot to those contending in the same sphere.
Her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s close friend Post Malone has followed up, coming neck-to-neck with 9 nominations after bagging the chance to feature on Taylor Swift’s Fortnight track.
Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem tied together in third place by picking away 6 election proposals each.
Of course, other famous singers are running the MTV’s Video Music Awards race as well.
This includes Beyoncé, Green Day, U2, Kings of Leon, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and other well-known stars.
Since the contest is tough, it can’t obviously be guessed whether Taylor Swift shall emerge victorious in all nominations, but she is surely set for winning some.
Which categories would that be will ultimately come out themselves when MTV’s Video Music Awards air live on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
For those wondering if Taylor Swift might personally come to collect her trophies, then the answer is that it’s highly possible because she will taking an almost three-month break from the Eras Tour in late August.