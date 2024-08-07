Hollywood

Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift became leading nominee of 2024 once more

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Taylor Swift became leading nominee of 2024 once more
Taylor Swift became leading nominee of 2024 once more

Taylor Swift has unsurprisingly left fellow musicians behind to earn the most number of nominations at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

As informed by Variety, she has been nominated for a pool of 10 categories in this year’s competition, giving a tough rivalry spot to those contending in the same sphere.

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s close friend Post Malone has followed up, coming neck-to-neck with 9 nominations after bagging the chance to feature on Taylor Swift’s Fortnight track.

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem tied together in third place by picking away 6 election proposals each.

Of course, other famous singers are running the MTV’s Video Music Awards race as well.

This includes Beyoncé, Green Day, U2, Kings of Leon, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and other well-known stars.

Since the contest is tough, it can’t obviously be guessed whether Taylor Swift shall emerge victorious in all nominations, but she is surely set for winning some.

Which categories would that be will ultimately come out themselves when MTV’s Video Music Awards air live on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

For those wondering if Taylor Swift might personally come to collect her trophies, then the answer is that it’s highly possible because she will taking an almost three-month break from the Eras Tour in late August.

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Hollywood News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish