Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak

Katie Price’s ex-fiancé Carl Woods only recently revealed that she had cheated on him with a sports star, and now conversations from her alleged affair have leaked.
The set of unmasked messages show the model and her sister Sophie Prince discussing the time when she was “ghosted” by this particular sports celebrity after having spent intimate moments together.
In a couple of voice notes obtained by The Sun, the sibling could be heard asking, “What’s going on with him, have you spoken to him anymore or is that dead in the water?”
“Since that day, I’ve not spoke to him. Nothing, no message, nothing. So I messaged him this morning saying this,” Katie Price responded, seemingly talking about the athlete.
A screenshot of this text exchange showed the media personality and the player in question recalling moments from their secret night of romance together.
But after he reportedly left her hanging, Katie Prince told Sophie Price about feeling as if she was “f**ked and chucked” by that man.
“I’ve had a lot on my mind, it’s not an excuse though,” the sports personality said before ghosting her altogether.
Later on, the mother-of-three “begged” Carl Woods to take her back because “It was just drunken s**.”