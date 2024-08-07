Hollywood

Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak

Katie Price cheated on Carl Woods with ace sports celebrity

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Katie Price cheated on Carl Woods with ace sports celebrity
Katie Price cheated on Carl Woods with ace sports celebrity

Katie Price’s ex-fiancé Carl Woods only recently revealed that she had cheated on him with a sports star, and now conversations from her alleged affair have leaked.

The set of unmasked messages show the model and her sister Sophie Prince discussing the time when she was “ghosted” by this particular sports celebrity after having spent intimate moments together.

In a couple of voice notes obtained by The Sun, the sibling could be heard asking, “What’s going on with him, have you spoken to him anymore or is that dead in the water?”

“Since that day, I’ve not spoke to him. Nothing, no message, nothing. So I messaged him this morning saying this,” Katie Price responded, seemingly talking about the athlete.

A screenshot of this text exchange showed the media personality and the player in question recalling moments from their secret night of romance together.

But after he reportedly left her hanging, Katie Prince told Sophie Price about feeling as if she was “f**ked and chucked” by that man.

“I’ve had a lot on my mind, it’s not an excuse though,” the sports personality said before ghosting her altogether.

Later on, the mother-of-three “begged” Carl Woods to take her back because “It was just drunken s**.”

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Hollywood News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish