Robert Pattinson recalls dark days of Hollywood: 'Little worrying' 

Robert Pattinson struggled with the cinema in the wake of the COVID -19 pandemic.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Mickey 17 actor revealed all the hurdles to his profession.
He said, “It’s strange because the last few years for the film industry, starting with COVID and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly.”
The Damsel star further elaborated, “I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying.”
“Then looking in the last few months, there’s this flurry of very ambitious movies,” Pattison added. “I feel like the stuff that’s going to get nominated for Oscars this year is going to be really interesting, and it seems like there’s suddenly a new batch of directors who the audience is excited about as well.”
While Pattinson will be back in the studio mode for his upcoming The Batman Part II, expected to start shooting this year for an October 2027 release, he has also got a number of indie projects in the works as well.