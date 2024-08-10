Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy

Margot Robbie is the next celebrity in line after Justin Bieber debuted an unrecognizable look in public.
For a recent trip to Edinburgh, she hopped on a train, sporting a purely unidentifiable appearance, per Daily Mail.
Of course, people were shocked to find a A-lister sliding through a public transport instead of touching down in the Scotland’s capital using a private jet or something alike.
Pregnant with her first ever child with hubby Tom Ackerley, the actor went make-up free for this outing while keeping a lower-headed positioned most of the time.
A dark brown baseball cap resting on Margot Robbie’s head ensured that she maintained a low-profile, so that folks sprawling around didn’t notice much.
Even her dressing was as simple as a vest top paired with gym leggings, visibly throwing all that red carpet glamour away.
Thanks to her bombshell blondness, one passenger eventually recognized the star as she had just tucked into a Pret sandwich.
Seated on the adjacent side was Tom Ackerley, who looked just as unrecognizable as he worked away on a laptop.
Just two days back, Justin Bieber was spotted in a similarly appalling appearance, and even went viral for telling kids to “get out of here!”
Interestingly, the singer is also expecting his first baby with wife Hailey Bieber, making them ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy.