Hollywood

Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy

Margot Robbie winked at Justin Bieber’s unidentifiable look

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024


Margot Robbie is the next celebrity in line after Justin Bieber debuted an unrecognizable look in public.

For a recent trip to Edinburgh, she hopped on a train, sporting a purely unidentifiable appearance, per Daily Mail.

Of course, people were shocked to find a A-lister sliding through a public transport instead of touching down in the Scotland’s capital using a private jet or something alike.

Pregnant with her first ever child with hubby Tom Ackerley, the actor went make-up free for this outing while keeping a lower-headed positioned most of the time.

A dark brown baseball cap resting on Margot Robbie’s head ensured that she maintained a low-profile, so that folks sprawling around didn’t notice much.

Even her dressing was as simple as a vest top paired with gym leggings, visibly throwing all that red carpet glamour away.

Thanks to her bombshell blondness, one passenger eventually recognized the star as she had just tucked into a Pret sandwich.

Seated on the adjacent side was Tom Ackerley, who looked just as unrecognizable as he worked away on a laptop.

Just two days back, Justin Bieber was spotted in a similarly appalling appearance, and even went viral for telling kids to “get out of here!”

Interestingly, the singer is also expecting his first baby with wife Hailey Bieber, making them ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy.

Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family

Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway

Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway
Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters

Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles

Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles

Hollywood News

Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
George Clooney on romance fire with wife Amal Clooney in public
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Kate Winslet to receive prestigious award at Zurich Film Festival before 'Lee' debut
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Ryan Reynolds attends 'It Ends with Us' premiere to ‘support' Blake Lively
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Katie Price’s sultry voice notes from affair with sports star leak
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Kim Kardashian’s stalker breaks into Emma Roberts’ house for threat
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone ahead of Travis Kelce engagement
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Al Pacino’s girlfriend shows their son’s face for first time since birth
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Justin Timberlake’s police report reveals scandalous details from DWI arrest
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show