Taylor Swift keeps her Grammy Award in a cage

Taylor Swift has caged her 2010 Grammy Award in a cage.
This was disclosed by superfan Tyler Conroy while recalling details from her New York City compound, named Tribeca townhouse.
In an interview with Daily Mail, he told spoke about following the vocalist for 16 years, starting 2008, when a tour bus of hers almost ran over him.
Fast forward to 2014, she called him to spend the day at her home along with a few other handpicked fans.
As Shake It Off played in the background, Tyler went through towels monogrammed with ‘TS,’ the living quarters, a giant fridge that was loaded with Diet Coke, and a library where Taylor retreats for flicking across the Harry Potter series all over again.
Even Scott Kingsley Swift, who is the star’s father, was winding down in the TV corner at the time.
Giving away bits from their chat session, the admirer said, “Her dad told me they had watched Frozen a few weeks before. It was so cute!”
“I played with her pet cats, and it was then I noticed that there was a birdcage with a broken Grammy award in it. Taylor had broken it [after dropping it at the awards ceremony] and she wanted to look after it by putting it in the cage,” he revealed.
It was in the same year that the Love Story singer had purchased the seven-bedroom house for $18 million from Lord of the Rings director, Peter Jackson.
After finalizing the deal, she expanded it by buying three units from the building next door and merging them together.