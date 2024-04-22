Kim Kardashian receives BIG blow after Taylor Swift reignites their ‘ugly’ fight

Kim Kardashian has been abandoned by over 100,000 followers on Instagram after ex-friend Taylor Swift freshly attacked her again with two diss tracks.
The singer’s new album, Tortured Poets Department, features two songs, thank you alMee and Cassandra, which are seemingly directed at her never-ending feud with the mega famous model.
In the tracks, she could be heard singing, “When I picture my hometown, there's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you, and a plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school.”
“And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill. Each time that Aimee stomped across my grave, and then she wrote headlines in the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take,” Taylor referenced to the explosive coverage of their 2016 spat.
Toward the end, she even went on to confirm that the name of the actual person cited in the song has been changed, then mentioned Kim’s daughter, North West, who went viral on TikTok while grooving to Shake It Off in 2014.
The vocalist hinted, “And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
Following this, her sworn enemy’s social media profiles are full of comments repeating, “Thank you Aimee,” as fans pledged loyalty to the other side.
Even after Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have long-buried their cat fight with Taylor, they repeatedly end up becoming a part of it all over again as their rival can still not let it go despite emerging as the winner online.