Lana Del Rey gets Coachella organizers nailed with $28,000 fine

Lana Del Rey has landed Coachella organizers with a fine of $28,000.
Media portal TMZ obtained information from a representative for the City of Indio, where the music festival takes place.
The undisclosed person said that the singer’s show went over by 13 minutes past its allotted time on Friday night, dated April 19.
Although the time frame doesn’t sound like that big of a deal, it was enough to trigger penalty in thousands, costing Coachella to cough up a large sum of earnings just in its second week run for 2024.
But Lana was so immersed in her performance that crossing the boundary wasn’t unforeseen, especially because fans were having quite a gala.
Featuring 19 songs, the vocalist’s set included a surprise gig by fellow artist Camila Cabello, who sang her latest single, I LUV IT, for the audience.
Then, Billie Eilish walked on the stage to share the spotlight with these two megastars as a special guest, even exchanging moments of love for each other at one point.
What makes the financial dent appear even smaller for organizers is the fact that it’s much toned down from curfew violations of last year, when a fine of $117,000 was imposed by singers literally going over-the-top.